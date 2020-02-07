Om Metals new order win bodes well

Om Metals Infraprojects’ joint venture (Vijay kumar Misra Construction Pvt Ltd: 70 per cent and Om Metals: 30 per cent) has received a letter of acceptance for an irrigation contract valued at ₹263.11 crore.

The order is for the complete construction of pressurised micro irrigation system for pench micro irrigation complex-2 (Madhya Pradesh) to irrigate 19,600 hectares for a canal project within three-and-a-half years. Shareholders of Om Metals will closely monitor the execution.