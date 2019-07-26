What to Watch: Onelife Capital’s acquisitions bode well

Onelife Capital Advisors on Thursday said that it has acquired 100 per cent shareholding of Sarsan Securities Private Ltd, an NBFC firm, for ₹11 crore. It also acquired 85 per cent stake in Dealmoney Financial Services Private Ltd for ₹8.5 lakh. The latter is a newly incorporate company (on July 5) and is yet to commence business, it said. Besides, as Pandoo Naig, MD of Onelife is also a director in Dealmoney, the transaction has been done at arm’s length, it further said.