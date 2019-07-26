Stocks

What to Watch: Onelife Capital’s acquisitions bode well

| Updated on July 25, 2019 Published on July 26, 2019

 

Onelife Capital Advisors on Thursday said that it has acquired 100 per cent shareholding of Sarsan Securities Private Ltd, an NBFC firm, for ₹11 crore. It also acquired 85 per cent stake in Dealmoney Financial Services Private Ltd for ₹8.5 lakh. The latter is a newly incorporate company (on July 5) and is yet to commence business, it said. Besides, as Pandoo Naig, MD of Onelife is also a director in Dealmoney, the transaction has been done at arm’s length, it further said.

