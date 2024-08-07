ONGC Share Price Today / ONGC Stock Price (Oil & Natural Gas Corporation) Today Live Updates for August 7, 2024: ONGC stock jumps 6% in early trade on Wednesday. The company recorded a net profit of ₹8,938.10 crore in the first quarter of the current 2024-25 fiscal year, compared to ₹10,526.78 crore earnings in the same period of last year. Brokerages have been bullish on the stock. Reuters on Monday reported that ONGC beat first-quarter profit estimates, bolstered by strong domestic fuel demand and higher price realisation.
ALL UPDATES
- August 07, 2024 11:56
ONGC stock’s intra-day performance
ONGC shares were up 7.17% on the NSE to trade at ₹328.05 as at 11.55 am.
On the BSE, the stock rose 7.05% to trade at ₹327.80.
- August 07, 2024 11:44
Stock market update: Seamec Diamond vessel hired for ONGC contract
Seamec informed that the vessel “Seamec Diamond” has been put on hire for ONGC Contract through HAL Offshore Ltd.
Seamec stock rises 1.51% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,520.95
- August 07, 2024 11:36
Stock market update: ONGC trades among top gainers in the Nifty 50 pack
Track bl's stock market live updates here
- August 07, 2024 11:35
ONGC shares trade at ₹326.45 on the NSE, up 6.65% as at 11.34 am.
- August 07, 2024 11:32
ONGC stock in focus: Brokerage recommendationEarnings beat on lower opex; volume/realisation tad lower: JM Financial on ONGC
We maintain BUY (unchanged TP of INR 325) as risk-reward is still reasonable and our expectation that OPEC+ will continue to support crude around USD 75-80/bbl; the government allows ONGC/Oil India to make net crude realisation of ~USD 75/bbl. Further, ONGC is likely to see 10-15% output growth with ramp-up of output from KG DW 98/2 block. ONGC is also a robust dividend play (4-6%). Every USD 5/bbl rise/fall in net crude realisation results in increase/decrease in our EPS and valuation by 6-8%. ONGC is also a robust dividend play (4-6%). At CMP, ONGC trades at 6.2x FY26E consolidated EPS and 1.0x FY26E BV.
- August 07, 2024 11:16
ONGC stock price today: ONGC shares up 7%
Shares of ONGC traded at ₹327.60 on the NSE, higher by 7.02% as at 11.14 am.
- August 07, 2024 10:35
ONGC Stock in focus: Brokerage recommendation: Steady start, KG ramp-up key to future prospects: ICICI Securities on ONGC
ONGC reported adjusted EBITDA/PAT (standalone) of INR 178.6bn (-2/+7% YoY/QoQ)/INR 89.4bn (-11/-9% YoY/QoQ) vs I-Sec’s estimate of INR 174/INR 92.7bn in Q1FY25. QoQ growth in EBITDA was driven by lower opex while higher depreciation, tax rate and lower other income led to earnings (QoQ) decline and miss vs our estimates. Consolidated EBITDA/PAT of INR 226bn/ 99.3bn declined 26/30% YoY due to weaker performance by subsidiaries HPCL/MRPL’s earnings, partly offset by some strength seen in OVL earnings in Q1FY25. Going forward, ramp-up of the KG basin asset remains the key performance driver over FY25-26E – this remains the key to production growth and earnings strength. We also expect a recovery in HPCL/MRPL’s earnings prospects coupled with reducing leverage in ONGC’s consolidated balance sheet. Reiterate BUY.
- August 07, 2024 10:33
ONGC stock in focus: Brokerage recommendation: KG-98/2 to drive medium-term volumes: Motilal Oswal on ONGC
ONGC has guided for 12%/27% growth in crude oil/gas production volume over the next three years, driven by rising production from KG 98/2 asset, Daman upside development, and monetization of stranded gas reserves. While volume guidance is upbeat, execution is vital, and should ONGC achieve guided volumes, we see upside risk to our and Street earnings estimates.
ONGC is trading at 3.3x FY26E EV/EBITDA (SA) and 8.2x FY26E P/E (SA). We value the company at 8x FY26E adj. EPS of INR32 and add the value of investments to arrive at our TP of INR360 (18% upside potential). We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.
- August 07, 2024 10:19
ONGC share price update: Stock surges 7%
ONGC share price rallied 7.17% on the NSE to trade at ₹328.05 as at 10.17 am.
- August 07, 2024 10:18
ONGC stock in focus: Jefferies on ONGC
Buy Call, Target Rs 390
Q1 Standalone EBITDA Was 3% Ahead Of Estimates
Q1 Domestic Production Was Broadly In-line
Realisations Were Slightly Ahead Of Expectations
Q1 PAT Was In-line With Estimates & Consensus, Offset By Higher D&A And Interest Expense
Growth Guidance On Production Especially Krishna Godavari Basin Key To Watch Out For
Premium Price Realisation From New Wells In Nomination Fields Key To Watch Out For
- August 07, 2024 10:16
ONGC stock in focus: Nuvama on ONGC
We believe ONGC faces a ‘no-win’ predicament: earnings are largely capped as the GoI imposes a windfall tax >USD75/bbl while, below this threshold, its earnings go into a free fall as realisations drop in tandem with global crude prices. The GoI has also capped ONGC’s nomination gas price at USD6.5/mmbtu with increase in production the only remaining avenue for growth. Maintain ‘REDUCE’ while raising the TP to INR245 (+17%) driven by the MTM value of investments.
- August 07, 2024 10:08
Stock market update: Sensex, Nifty 50 open higher on Wednesday
Follow bl's stock market live updates here
- August 07, 2024 10:03
ONGC tops first-quarter profit estimates on strong fuel demand: Reuters
- ONGC reported a standalone profit of 89.38 billion rupees ($1.06 billion) for the three months to June 30, beating analysts’ average estimate of 85.85 billion rupees, per LSEG data.
- The company’s standalone earnings exclude profit from joint ventures, refining and marketing and profit from outside India operations.
- ONGC’s crude oil price realisation, or the price at which it sells the product, grew 8.8% to $83.05 per barrel, compared with $76.36 per barrel a year ago.
- Its revenue from operations rose 4% to 352.66 billion rupees.
- However, the company’s profit still fell 15%, which analysts attributed to the government’s windfall tax on petroleum crude - a tax levied on specific industries when they gain a sudden boost in their profits.
- ONGC’s expenses swelled 19% to 253.71 billion rupees, led by an 18% rise in depreciation, depletion, amortisation and impairment costs.
(Reuters)
- August 07, 2024 10:02
ONGC Q1 results in focus
State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Monday reported a 15 per cent drop in its June quarter net profit on higher exploration cost write-off.
Its net profit of Rs 8,938.10 crore in April-June - the first quarter of the current 2024-25 fiscal year - compared to Rs 10,526.78 crore earnings in the same period of last year, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.
The profit was also lower sequentially compared to Rs 9,869.37 crore in the January-March quarter.
India’s largest crude oil and natural gas producer wrote off Rs 1,669.73 crore cost incurred in the unsuccessful survey and drilling of wells to find oil and gas. This compared to Rs 1,015.81 crore in April-June 2023.
Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 35,266.38 crore in the first quarter from Rs 33,814.33 crore a year back.
The higher write-off negated gains from the oil price increase.
ONGC, in the June quarter, got USD 80.64 for every barrel of crude oil it produced and sold to refiners for turning into fuels like petrol and diesel as opposed to USD 70.64 per barrel gross realisation last year.
Oil production was almost flat at 4.629 million tonnes, the company said in a statement.
Natural gas output, however, fell 3.6 per cent to 4.86 billion cubic metres. Also, the price realised on gas dropped to USD 6.5 per million British thermal units from USD 6.71 in April-June 2023.
ONGC said it has made a total of five oil and gas discoveries so far in the current financial year. It, however, did not either give the reserve estimates or the potential production they could add.
(PTI)
- August 07, 2024 10:01
ONGC share price in focus
ONGC shares rise 5.85% on the NSE to trade at ₹324 as at 9.43 am.
Comments
