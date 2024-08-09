ONGC Share Price Today / ONGC Stock Price Today Live Updates / Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Share Price updates for August 9, 2024: ONGC shares opened among top gainers on the NSE on Friday’s trade. The stock rose over 3% in early trade. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd recently posted a net profit of ₹8,938.10 crore in the first quarter of the current 2024-25 fiscal year, compared to ₹10,526.78 crore earnings in the same period of last year. Brokerages have been bullish on the stock.