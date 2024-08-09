ONGC Share Price Today / ONGC Stock Price Today Live Updates / Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Share Price updates for August 9, 2024: ONGC shares opened among top gainers on the NSE on Friday’s trade. The stock rose over 3% in early trade. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd recently posted a net profit of ₹8,938.10 crore in the first quarter of the current 2024-25 fiscal year, compared to ₹10,526.78 crore earnings in the same period of last year. Brokerages have been bullish on the stock.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.