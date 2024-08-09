ONGC Share Price / ONGC Stock Price Updates / Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Share Price updates for August 9, 2024: ONGC shares gained almost 3 per cent on Friday’s trade. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd recently posted a net profit of ₹8,938.10 crore in the first quarter of the current 2024-25 fiscal year, compared to ₹10,526.78 crore earnings in the same period of last year. Brokerages have been bullish on the stock.
- August 09, 2024 15:38
ONGC share price closing figures
ONGC shares closed at ₹331.15 on the NSE, positive by 2.62%, on Friday’s trade.
The stock ended at ₹331.35 on the BSE, higher by 2.68%.
- August 09, 2024 15:06
ONGC share price in focus: Shares rise over 3%
ONGC shares rose 3.32% on the NSE to trade at ₹333.40 as at 3.04 pm.
On the BSE, the stock was up 3.38% to trade at ₹333.60.
- August 09, 2024 15:05
Stock market update: ONGC among top gainers in Nifty 50 pack
Top gainers on the NSE as at 3 pm:
Eicher Motors (5.46%), ONGC (3.22%), Tech Mahindra (2.78%), Tata Motors (2.43%), Shriram Finance (2.28%)
Top losers:
HDFC Life (-1.03%), Kotak Mahindra (-0.25%), Britannia (-0.09%), Sun Pharma (-0.01%)
- August 09, 2024 14:12
ONGC share price in focus
ONGC shares were up 2.73% on the NSE, trading at ₹331.50 as at 2.10 pm.
On the BSE, the stock traded higher by 2.85% at ₹331.90.
- August 09, 2024 13:04
ONGC share price update
Shares continued to trade at ₹330 on the NSE, up 2.26% as at 1.03 pm.
- August 09, 2024 12:13
ONGC shares trade 2.26% higher on the NSE at ₹330 as at 12.11 pm.
- August 09, 2024 11:05
ONGC shares in focus: Stock rises over 2%
ONGC shares gained 2.46% on the NSE, trading at ₹330.65 as at 11.03 am.
- August 09, 2024 10:28
Sensex, Nifty open higher on Friday
- August 09, 2024 10:27
ONGC Q1 results in focus
State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Monday reported a 15 per cent drop in its June quarter net profit on higher exploration cost write-off.
Its net profit of Rs 8,938.10 crore in April-June - the first quarter of the current 2024-25 fiscal year - compared to Rs 10,526.78 crore earnings in the same period of last year, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.
The profit was also lower sequentially compared to Rs 9,869.37 crore in the January-March quarter.
India’s largest crude oil and natural gas producer wrote off Rs 1,669.73 crore cost incurred in the unsuccessful survey and drilling of wells to find oil and gas. This compared to Rs 1,015.81 crore in April-June 2023.
Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 35,266.38 crore in the first quarter from Rs 33,814.33 crore a year back.
The higher write-off negated gains from the oil price increase.ONGC, in the June quarter, got USD 80.64 for every barrel of crude oil it produced and sold to refiners for turning into fuels like petrol and diesel as opposed to USD 70.64 per barrel gross realisation last year. (PTI)
- August 09, 2024 10:25
ONGC shares were up 2.15% on the NSE, trading at ₹329.65 as at 10.23 am.
- August 09, 2024 10:08
ONGC share price in focus
ONGC shares rose 3.15% on the NSE, trading at ₹332.85 as at 9.46 am.
