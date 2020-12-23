Opening of park lifts Wonderla 6%

The stock of Wonderla jumped 6.2 per cent at ₹210.55 on the BSE after the company said its theme park and resort in Bengaluru will now be open every day during the festive period from December 24 to January 3, 2021, from 11 am onwards. The theme park and resort in Bengaluru was reopened to the public from November 13, only on Fridays to Sundays and holidays. “Based on the good response from the customers, Wonderla theme park and resort will be open on four days every week from Thursday to Sunday, starting January 7, 2021,” it further said. The stock had hit a low of ₹104.95 in May, after the pandemic, but has been recovering since.