Order booster for Ramky Infra

Ramky Infrastructure on Friday said it has bagged a ₹494.04-crore project from Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corp for construction of multi-storied residential housing units in Bengaluru’s BMRDA area. The order has been received under the “one lakh multi-storey Bengaluru Housing Programme” on turnkey basis (planning, design, build, operate and transfer),” the company said in a filing to the BSE. Shareholders of Ramky Infrastructure will closely monitor its execution.