Order win bodes well for Thermax

Thermax has concluded an order for ₹471 crore from a government-led power company to set up two flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems at their thermal power plant in Jharkhand. The scope of supply includes design, engineering, manufacturing, civil work, construction and commissioning of the FGD systems. The delivery of the project is scheduled for over 30 months. Shareholders and investors will closely monitor the execution of the project by Thermax.