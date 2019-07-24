Order win may see Blue Star flaring up

Stocks

Blue Star has won an air-conditioning and tunnel ventilation system order worth ₹253 crore from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation. The scope of the order includes design, engineering, supply, installation and commissioning of air-conditioning, tunnel ventilation and environmental control system for nine underground stations and associated tunnels of Mumbai Metro between Mumbai Central and Bandra. Shareholders will closely monitor its execution.

