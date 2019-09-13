Orders from two States bode well for L&T

Larsen & Toubro on Thursday said it has procured ‘significant’ orders in Maharashtra and Odisha. According to the company’s project classification, the total value of the ‘significant’ contract falls in the range of ₹1,000 crore - ₹2,500 crore. The scope includes survey, investigation, design, procurement and construction, L&T added. Besides, the company also bagged an order from Tamil Nadu for construction of a 30.53-million-litres-a-day sewage treatment plant on EPC basis.