Orient Cement Limited has accepted a work order from Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL) to install a clinker grinding unit at the Satpura Thermal Power Station in Sarni, Madhya Pradesh. The company disclosed this information today.

The shares of Orient Cement Limited were trading at ₹301.75 down by ₹7.60 or 2.46 per cent on the NSE today at 1 pm.

The agreement includes a 25-year fly ash supply contract, marking a significant long-term commitment between the two entities. This development follows Orient Cement’s initial proposal acceptance by MPPGCL, which was announced on February 5, 2024.

The work order was issued after further negotiations between the parties. Orient Cement stated that additional documents, including the Land Use Permission Agreement (LUPA), will be signed and executed in the near future.

This project represents a strategic expansion for Orient Cement, potentially enhancing its manufacturing capabilities and securing a long-term source of fly ash, a key material in cement production.