Orosil Smiths’ offer-for-sale is on

The offer-for-sale by the promoters of Orosil Smiths India is currently on. Sukarma Finance, promoter of Orosil Smiths, is selling 18,080 equity shares of face value ₹5 each, representing 0.22 per cent of the equity share capital of the company. The bidding time provided to non-retail investors ended on Thursday, while for retail investors (and for non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their bids), the window is open on Friday. The floor price of the OFS is ₹30 a share.