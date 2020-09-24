Panacea Biotec gains 5% on successful dengue vaccine trial

Panacea Biotec on Thursday announced the successful completion of its Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of its vaccine, DengiAlI, a single-dose live-attenuated tetravalent vaccine.

According to the World Health Organization, Dengue represents one of the ten biggest global health threats, and we must have access to a safe and effective vaccine candidate that can reduce the devastating impact of Dengue fever in endemic regions.

