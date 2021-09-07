Panacea Biotec up 9% on first shipment of second component of Sputnik V

The shares of pharma company Panacea Biotec gained nearly 9 per cent on Tuesday after the Russian Direct Investment Fund (Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) and the company announced supply of the first shipment out of one million doses of the second component (human adenovirus serotype 5) of the Russian Sputnik V Covid vaccine manufactured by the company for sale in India.

At 9:59 am, Panacea Biotec was trading at ₹320.90 on the BSE, up ₹26.30 or 8.93 per cent. It had opened at ₹309.10 as against the previous close of ₹294.60. It hit an intraday high of ₹324.05 and a low of ₹308.40.

On the NSE, it was trading at ₹321.00, up ₹26.45 or 8.98 per cent.

The company announced the shipment on Monday. This will be the first batch of the second component produced and supplied by the company in India.

Doses of the second component of Sputnik V have been manufactured at its vaccine manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh.

The company received necessary clearance from Central Drug Laboratories (CDL), Kasauli on August 31, 2021.

Full-scale production of Spuntik V started at Panacea Biotec’s facilities this summer. Facilities comply with GMP standards and are prequalified by WHO, it said.

The batch will be distributed in India through Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, a partner of RDIF and Panacea Biotec.

Dr. Rajesh Jain, Managing Director of Panacea Biotec, said, “Panacea Biotec is pleased to have successfully produced and dispatched the first batch of Component II (Ad5) of Sputnik V vaccine. More batches are currently under production at our manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh.”