Paradeep Phosphates IPO gets nod

Paradeep Phosphates has received SEBI’s go-ahead for its initial public offering. The IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth ₹1,255 crore and an offer for sale of up to 12 crore shares by its existing shareholders and promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus. Under the OFS, Zuari Maroc Phosphates Pvt Ltd will offer up to 75.46 lakh shares and the Government of India up to 11.25 crore shares.