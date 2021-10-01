Paras Defence and Space hits the roof on Day 1

As expected, shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies on Friday made a stellar listing at the bourses by gaining over 180 per cent.

Against the IPO price of ₹175, the stock closed at the upper ceiling on the BSE at ₹498.75 and on the NSE at ₹492.45, up 185 per cent and 181.40 per cent respectively. While the stock opened at ₹469 on the NSE, on the BSE, it listed at ₹475.

Analysts were expecting a strong debut as the issue saw the largest ever subscription of 304 times in Indian IPO history,

Hemang Jani, Head, Equity Strategy, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said Paras Defence had a stellar debut today on bourses given its niche presence in the defence and space.

“It is looking to tap import substitution opportunities under the government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat and ‘Make In India’ initiatives. We like Paras given its complex and wide product portfolio, presence in niche defence and space segments, strong client relationship and high entry barriers. Given the huge impetus on defence by the government, the stock presents a good opportunity for investors to participate in this niche space,” he added.

All-round subscription

The IPO evoked a strong response from all category of investors. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 112.81 times and the non-Institutional Investor category, generally known as HNIs, 927.70 times. The qualified institutional buyer category was subscribed 169.95 times.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of up to ₹140.60 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 17.24 lakh shares by promoters and individual stakeholders.

The company will use the funds for capital expenditure, working capital, repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings and outstanding loans.