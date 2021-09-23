Paras Defence has a blast of an IPO

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The initial public offering of Paras Defence and Space Technologies has seen what is said to be the biggest response ever in India’s IPO history by being subscribed 304 times.
The modest ₹170-crore IPO, which opened on Tuesday, had seen a robust subsription from the word go. The price band of the issue is ₹165-175 a share.
The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 112.81 times and the non-Institutional Investor category, generally known as HNIs, 927.70 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyer category was subscribed 169.95 times.
Overall, the issue was subscribed 304.26 times making it the most subscribed IPO in the history, followed by Salasar Technologies with 273.05 times, Apollo Micro Systems was subscribed 248.5 times.
The offer comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares aggregating to ₹140.60 crore and an ‘Offer for Sale’ of up to 17,24,490 equity shares worth ₹30.18 crore, by exiting shareholders.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies, an ‘indigenously designed developed and manufactured’ category private company, had on Monday raised ₹51 crore from anchor investors. The company allocated 29,27,485 equity shares at an upper band of ₹175 a share to anchor investors such as Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust, Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund, Saint Capital Fund, Nippon Small Cap Fund and HDFC Focused 30 Fund.
Paras will use the IPO proceeds for capital expenditure, meet working capital requirement, repayment/pre-payment of all or a portion of certain borrowings/outstanding loan facilities and general corporate purposes. Anand Rathi Advisors Limited is the book running lead manager to the offer.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
When businesses are pressured, this book guides one to harness resources better to grow profitably
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...