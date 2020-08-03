Stocks

Parekh Ashvin joins Nippon AMC

Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India), asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), has appointed Parekh Ashvin, as Independent Director for 5 years.

Parekh brings with him more than 40 years of rich experience in business and operational strategies in banking, insurance, asset management and para-banking Institutions across the Indian sub-continent, US, Europe and Australia, NAM India said in a release. He was Senior Partner of Ernst & Young before his retirement and most recently, served as the Chairman of National Pension Scheme.

