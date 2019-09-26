Stocks

What to watch

Patel Engineering rights issue on Thursday

| Updated on September 25, 2019 Published on September 26, 2019

 

The ₹206.95-crore rights issue of Patel Engineering opens on Thursday and will close on October 10. The company plans to issue up to 22.99 crore shares for cash at a price of ₹9 a share to eligible shareholders in the ratio of seven equity shares for every five fully paid-up equity shares held by them on the record date (September 18, 2019). The company has fixed the issue price at ₹9/share. Investors will closely monitor the response from the shareholders to the issue.

Published on September 26, 2019
Patel Engineering Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Aarti Industries shares to turn ex-bonus