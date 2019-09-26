Patel Engineering rights issue on Thursday

The ₹206.95-crore rights issue of Patel Engineering opens on Thursday and will close on October 10. The company plans to issue up to 22.99 crore shares for cash at a price of ₹9 a share to eligible shareholders in the ratio of seven equity shares for every five fully paid-up equity shares held by them on the record date (September 18, 2019). The company has fixed the issue price at ₹9/share. Investors will closely monitor the response from the shareholders to the issue.