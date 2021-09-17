Stocks

Paytm: Can convert ESOPs till Sept 22

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 17, 2021

Paytm’s parent firm, One97 Communications, has sent out an email to its staff asking whether they are interested in converting their ESOPs (Employee Stock Option Plan) into shares ahead of the company’s planned ₹16,600 crore-IPO, according to informed sources. The deadline is September 27 for ‘Designated Persons’ and September 22 for Key Management Personnel and selling shareholders. As per a ROC filing, 200 Paytm employees have converted their ESOPs into shares.

Published on September 17, 2021

