Paytm: Canada pension body, BlackRock get lion’s share

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
BlackRock Global Funds and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) have garnered a bulk of Paytm shares offered through anchor investors’ portion, according to NSE data. One97 Communications, owner of digital payments firm Paytm, has raised ₹8,235 crore from 122 anchor investors by allocating 3.83 crore shares at ₹2,150 a share.
The ₹18,300-crore IPO of One97 Communications will be the largest-ever in Indian markets.
BlackRock Global Funds — through World Technology Fund (40.38 lakh shares) and World Financial Fund (6.376 lakh shares) — has garnered 12.2 per cent of the total anchor portion. CPPIB has been allotted about 43.62 lakh shares (11.4 per cent).
The others anchor investors who got the shares included Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Government of Singapore, Vanguard, Schroder International Selection Fund, Sands Capital Funds, Mirae Asset, Marshall Wace Investment Strategies, Fidelity, UBS, Janus Henderson, Nomura India Investment Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore), Goldman Sachs (Singapore), Fidelity, Master Trust Bank of Japan, Janus Henderson, Aberdeen, Societe Generalle and BNP Paribas.
The IPO will open for subscription to public on Monday and close on November 10. The IPO price band has been fixed at ₹2,080-2,150. While 75 per cent is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...