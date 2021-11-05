Stocks

anchor investors’ portion

Paytm: Canada pension body, BlackRock get lion’s share

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 05, 2021

Firm raises ₹8,235 cr from 122 investors ahead of Nov 8 IPO

BlackRock Global Funds and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) have garnered a bulk of Paytm shares offered through anchor investors’ portion, according to NSE data. One97 Communications, owner of digital payments firm Paytm, has raised ₹8,235 crore from 122 anchor investors by allocating 3.83 crore shares at ₹2,150 a share.

The ₹18,300-crore IPO of One97 Communications will be the largest-ever in Indian markets.

BlackRock Global Funds — through World Technology Fund (40.38 lakh shares) and World Financial Fund (6.376 lakh shares) — has garnered 12.2 per cent of the total anchor portion. CPPIB has been allotted about 43.62 lakh shares (11.4 per cent).

The others anchor investors who got the shares included Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Government of Singapore, Vanguard, Schroder International Selection Fund, Sands Capital Funds, Mirae Asset, Marshall Wace Investment Strategies, Fidelity, UBS, Janus Henderson, Nomura India Investment Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore), Goldman Sachs (Singapore), Fidelity, Master Trust Bank of Japan, Janus Henderson, Aberdeen, Societe Generalle and BNP Paribas.

The IPO will open for subscription to public on Monday and close on November 10. The IPO price band has been fixed at ₹2,080-2,150. While 75 per cent is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

Published on November 05, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

paytm
initial public offering
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like