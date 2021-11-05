Paytm: Canada pension body, BlackRock get lion’s share

BlackRock Global Funds and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) have garnered a bulk of Paytm shares offered through anchor investors’ portion, according to NSE data. One97 Communications, owner of digital payments firm Paytm, has raised ₹8,235 crore from 122 anchor investors by allocating 3.83 crore shares at ₹2,150 a share.

The ₹18,300-crore IPO of One97 Communications will be the largest-ever in Indian markets.

BlackRock Global Funds — through World Technology Fund (40.38 lakh shares) and World Financial Fund (6.376 lakh shares) — has garnered 12.2 per cent of the total anchor portion. CPPIB has been allotted about 43.62 lakh shares (11.4 per cent).

The others anchor investors who got the shares included Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Government of Singapore, Vanguard, Schroder International Selection Fund, Sands Capital Funds, Mirae Asset, Marshall Wace Investment Strategies, Fidelity, UBS, Janus Henderson, Nomura India Investment Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore), Goldman Sachs (Singapore), Fidelity, Master Trust Bank of Japan, Janus Henderson, Aberdeen, Societe Generalle and BNP Paribas.

The IPO will open for subscription to public on Monday and close on November 10. The IPO price band has been fixed at ₹2,080-2,150. While 75 per cent is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.