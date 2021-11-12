Paytm fixes IPO price at ₹2,150

Home-grown payments major Paytm has fixed an offer price of ₹2,150 per share for its initial public offering.

“The face value of the equity shares is ₹1. The offer price is 2,150 times the face value of the equity shares,” it said in the final prospectus filed with the Registrar of Companies.

The offer constitutes 13.13 per cent of the post-offer paid-up equity share capital of the company, it added. The listing or commencement of trading of the shares on the stock exchanges is expected on November 18.

For the IPO, which opened on November 8 and closed on November 10, the company had fixed a price band of ₹2,080–2,150. The ₹18,300 crore IPO was subscribed 1.89 times with a total of 9.14 crore shares bid for as against the offer size of 4.83 crore.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, JP Morgan, Citi, and HDFC Bank were the book running lead managers for the issue.