Paytm Money launches Portfolio Management Services marketplace for HNI investors

Digital payments platform Paytm on Friday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money has launched Portfolio Management Services (PMS) Marketplace for HNI (High Networth Individuals) investors.

The marketplace has been launched in partnership with PMS advisory startup PMS Bazaar. The platform aims to offer a transparent and comprehensive analysis of all PMS schemes for HNI investors.

PMS is an investment service offered to HNIs with SEBI mandating a minimum investment of ₹50 lakh.

The PMS marketplace will offer key parameters for PMS schemes such as total assets, inception date, benchmark, and fund manager details for each scheme. It will include a funds listing section that will show the performance of schemes over multiple time horizons and against benchmarks.

Investors will be able to schedule a call with advisors to understand the investment process and risks.

“Thus the marketplace leverages technology to offer a 360-degree view of all schemes on a single platform while also giving a personalized understanding of individual schemes,” Paytm said.

Paytm Money had earlier introduced a feature for users to apply in IPOs as an HNI investor. The new marketplace is another step in catering to the needs of HNI investors.

“These investors are typically more active in financial markets and their investment size is significant. So, the introduction of PMS Marketplace will help further monetise existing HNI users of Direct Mutual funds, FNO and equity and attract more HNI investors, consequently increasing the revenues of Paytm Money,” it said.

Varun Sridhar, CEO, Paytm Money said, “At Paytm Money we have leveraged technology to make investing & trading efficient and transparent. Extending the same to HNI investors, we have partnered PMS Bazaar to launch PMS Marketplace, offering a one-stop shop. The availability of data, tech-led product, direct access to PMS experts leading to greater trust will get us closer to making Paytm Money, India’s most preferred wealth management platform.”

R Pallavarajan, Founder & Director, PMS Bazaar said, “This one-of-a-kind strategic tie-up will leapfrog the penetration of PMS investments in India. Paytm Money's reach combined with PMS Bazaar's distribution muscle will herald a new dawn in the PMS space. Apart from distribution, PMS Bazaar's award-winning content will help nurture investors and deliver new actionable insights, thus boosting industry growth.”

PMS Marketplace will be available to select users followed by a complete rollout.