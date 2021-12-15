Paytm shares plunge 13% as lock-in period for anchor investors expires

Shares of Paytm, which got listed in bourses last month, fell as much as 13.22 per cent on Wednesday in opening trade as the lock-in-period for its anchor investors expires today. The stock hit an intra-day low of ₹1,297.70 in early trade and recovered as of 11.10 am at ₹1,395, which was still down 6.70 per cent over the previous day’s close of ₹ 1,496 per share.

Ever since it’s listing on November 22, the scrip has recorded losses in 13 of the 18 traded sessions.

It maybe recalled that Paytm had raised $2.5 billion in its IPO, of which $1.1 billion was from institutional investors.

Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo said “Following a sharp decline after the lock-in period ended for anchor investors, Paytm is finding buying interest at lower levels however 1700 may act as a supply point and it may remain in the 1300-1700 range until the market determines its right value while If it manages to sustain above 1,700 level it may see further buying interest while it might find strong support between 1,200-1,300 range”.

Paytm's greatest strength is its huge customer base and strong brand positioning, however low entry barrier businesses lack a clear moat, he said. “Paytm will use its strengths to enter new businesses or to create moats. If Paytm manages to emerge as a leader in a particular business then it will be possible to expect buying interest at lower levels otherwise it may take many years to reach its peak valuation”, he added.

Paytm on Monday said in an exchange filing that its gross merchandise value had seen an over two fold rise to ₹1.67 lakh crore in the first two months of the third quarter of this fiscal, largely due to strong performance during the festive season.