Paytm shares plunge 13% as lock-in period for anchor investors expires

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Shares of Paytm, which got listed in bourses last month, fell as much as 13.22 per cent on Wednesday in opening trade as the lock-in-period for its anchor investors expires today. The stock hit an intra-day low of ₹1,297.70 in early trade and recovered as of 11.10 am at ₹1,395, which was still down 6.70 per cent over the previous day’s close of ₹ 1,496 per share.
Ever since it’s listing on November 22, the scrip has recorded losses in 13 of the 18 traded sessions.
It maybe recalled that Paytm had raised $2.5 billion in its IPO, of which $1.1 billion was from institutional investors.
Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo said “Following a sharp decline after the lock-in period ended for anchor investors, Paytm is finding buying interest at lower levels however 1700 may act as a supply point and it may remain in the 1300-1700 range until the market determines its right value while If it manages to sustain above 1,700 level it may see further buying interest while it might find strong support between 1,200-1,300 range”.
Paytm's greatest strength is its huge customer base and strong brand positioning, however low entry barrier businesses lack a clear moat, he said. “Paytm will use its strengths to enter new businesses or to create moats. If Paytm manages to emerge as a leader in a particular business then it will be possible to expect buying interest at lower levels otherwise it may take many years to reach its peak valuation”, he added.
Paytm on Monday said in an exchange filing that its gross merchandise value had seen an over two fold rise to ₹1.67 lakh crore in the first two months of the third quarter of this fiscal, largely due to strong performance during the festive season.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...