Paytm to file draft prospectus next week for $2.3 bn IPO, sources say

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
One97 Communications, theparent of Indian payments firm Paytm, will file a draft prospectus as early as July 12 for a domestic initial publicoffering (IPO) that seeks to raise $2.3 billion, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.
The money will be raised via sale of new Paytm stock as well as a secondary offering of shares at an expected valuation of $24 billion to $25 billion with an option to raise the amount at a later stage if required, the sources said, declining to be named as the matter is not public.
Paytm's proposed $2.3 billion IPO will make it India’s third-biggest public listing in dollar terms after State-run miner Coal India in 2010 and Reliance Power in 2008.
Also read: Paytm extends deadline for shareholders to submit documents for share sale to June 30
The prospectus will be filed shortly after Paytm's extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders in Delhi on July 12, possibly on the same day, the sources added.
Paytm declined to comment.
Paytm, which counts China's Alibaba and Japan's SoftBank as backers, is seeking shareholder approval at the EGM to sell up to ₹120 billion ($1.61 billion) in new stock and have an option to retain an over-subscription of up to 1 per cent, Reuters reported previously.
There were $3.6 billion worth of IPOs in India in the first half of 2021, up from $1.1 billion at the same time last year, according to Refinitiv.
The level so far this year is the highest since 2008, thedata showed. Sona BLW Precision Forgings raised $757.4 million in its June IPO which was the biggest listing in India this year.
Paytm has hired JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, ICICI Securities, Goldman Sachs, Axis Capital, Citi and HDFC Bank for the IPO, the sources said.
Citi and ICICI Securities declined to comment. Other banks did not respond to requests for comment.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
The new Netflix anthology, based on the works of Satyajit Ray, is an exploration of minds in the throes of ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...