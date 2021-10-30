PB Fintech anchor book: Domestic private Insurers give thumbs up

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Indian private life insurers made a beeline to participate in the anchor investor segment of the IPO of PB Fintech, which operates online insurance marketplace Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar.
This reflects the optimism that private life insurers have in future prospects of the online marketplace model that PB Fintech had adopted, said capital market experts.
Eleven insurance companies (9 life insurance companies and 2 health insurance companies) made a demand of $40 million in the anchor round that took place on Friday, sources close to the development said.
In all, the anchor round was for $340 million with overall demand coming in at $14 billion, they added. Finally, as part of the anchor round, the company allocated 2,62,18,079 equity shares at the upper price band of ₹980 per share to raise ₹2,569.37 crore from 155 marquee anchor investors.
Top insurers who got sizeable allocation in the anchor round include Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company (3,82,590 shares or 1.46 per cent of the anchor investor portion), HDFC Life Insurance Company (1.46 per cent), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (1.46 per cent), SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd (1.46 per cent), Bharti AXA Life Insurance (0.82 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance (0.82 per cent), CARE Health Insurance (0.39 per cent) and Max Bupa Health Insurance (0.39 per cent).
Besides these top insurers, life insurers like Max Life Insurance, TATA AIA Life Insurance and Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance have participated in the anchor book through the investment funds that they manage.
Also see: PB Fintech plans to set up offline physical centres to complement online channel
Anchor investors who have been allocated shares in the anchor tranche include New World Fund, Blackrock, Tiger Global, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, among others.
The ₹5,710 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹3,750 crore worth of equity shares and an offer for sale of about ₹1,960 crore by existing shareholders. The IPO has come with a price band of ₹940–980 and will open for public and other institutional investors from November 1–3.
Of the entire issue, as much as 75 per cent will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non institutional investors and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.
Srinath Sridharan, Corporate Advisor & Independent Markets Commentator, told BusinessLine that the line-up of insurance players as anchor investors is an indication of their support to this business that engages in digital distribution and information intermediation of insurance.
“Apart from this, it’s could be a strong quasi-Banca (bancassurance) model of showcasing interest between platforms and brands. The platform is a robust one and has built credible model and consumer engagement,” he said.
Having said that, it would be interesting to see how insurance players who are investors in this actually play out the digital insurance model in times to come, he added.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...