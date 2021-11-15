PB Fintech shares list with over 17 per cent premium

Stocks

Shares of PB Fintech Ltd, which operates online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar, listed with a premium of over 17 per cent against its issue price of ₹980 on Monday.

The stock made its debut at ₹1,150, up 17.34 per cent on both the BSE and NSE.

It then gained 22.95 per cent to ₹1,205 on the BSE.

The initial public offer of PB Fintech Limited was subscribed 16.59 times earlier this month.

The Price range for the ₹5,710-crore offer was at ₹940-980 per share.

PB Fintech commanded a market valuation of ₹52,800.49 crore on the BSE in early trade.

