Penalties for glitches: SEBI’s message is loud and clear

Stock exchanges, depositories and clearing corporations will henceforth be held accountable for their handling of technical glitches, as the regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India has introduced a new penalty system and procedures to handle them.

But authorities should also work on a framework for compensation to retail investors in case of glitches.

With increasing dependence on technology, operations and functioning of the market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) mentioned above are fully automated right from order entry to order matching to trade confirmation, leading up to clearing and settlement of trades. But instances of technical glitches leading to business disruption/unavailability of services have been occurring, SEBI has found.

Technical glitch

The glitches are despite various mechanisms stipulated by SEBI such as business continuity planning, disaster recovery policies, system audit etc, the regulator said while issuing a standard operating procedure.

According to SEBI, technical glitch is any malfunction be it hardware, or software, or; any products/services provided by the MII, which may lead to either stoppage or variance in the normal functions or operations of its systems. Technical glitches are nothing new across the world, but the latest instance seen in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on February 24 where there were extended outages caused a lot of panic, heartburn and loss to investors and exposed the vulnerability of our trading systems.

According to the NSE Root Cause Analysis report, the glitch was due to storage area network failure. Due to the digging and construction activity along the path between Near Disaster Recovery in Mumbai BKC and the disaster recovery site in Chennai, the stock exchange faced instability in links from both service providers and hence could not restore trading from DR, it further added.

Following this, SEBI had cut the stipulated time for a MII to declare a disaster to 30 minutes from two hours and the time specified to restore operations from the disaster declaration was cut to 45 minutes from two hours.

Financial disincentive

To make the system foolproof, SEBI has said on failure to declare disaster within stipulated timelines, the MII will attract a financial disincentive of 10 per cent of average stand alone net profit for the previous two financial years or ₹2 crore, whichever is higher. Also, the managing director and chief technology officer will have to pay 10 per cent of their annual pay for the financial year when the disaster occurred.

Under the new framework, MIIs will have to pay ₹1 lakh per day in case of a delay in submission or incomplete submission of their root cause analysis (RCA). Failure to address the technical glitch in a timely manner will attract ₹2 lakh per day for the first 15 working days, ₹3 lakh for subsequent 15 working days, and ₹25 lakh additional beyond that.

SEBI’s initiatives are welcome. Now, exchanges and other intermediaries will have to proactively monitor their systems and conduct periodic audits in a more serious manner. These institutions also need to invest in infrastructure and systems to keep up with the dynamic scaling up of order sizes and volumes in the Indian market. Exchanges also need to make interoperability more vibrant.