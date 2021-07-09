Penalties for glitches: SEBI’s message is loud and clear

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Stock exchanges, depositories and clearing corporations will henceforth be held accountable for their handling of technical glitches, as the regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India has introduced a new penalty system and procedures to handle them.
But authorities should also work on a framework for compensation to retail investors in case of glitches.
With increasing dependence on technology, operations and functioning of the market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) mentioned above are fully automated right from order entry to order matching to trade confirmation, leading up to clearing and settlement of trades. But instances of technical glitches leading to business disruption/unavailability of services have been occurring, SEBI has found.
The glitches are despite various mechanisms stipulated by SEBI such as business continuity planning, disaster recovery policies, system audit etc, the regulator said while issuing a standard operating procedure.
According to SEBI, technical glitch is any malfunction be it hardware, or software, or; any products/services provided by the MII, which may lead to either stoppage or variance in the normal functions or operations of its systems. Technical glitches are nothing new across the world, but the latest instance seen in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on February 24 where there were extended outages caused a lot of panic, heartburn and loss to investors and exposed the vulnerability of our trading systems.
According to the NSE Root Cause Analysis report, the glitch was due to storage area network failure. Due to the digging and construction activity along the path between Near Disaster Recovery in Mumbai BKC and the disaster recovery site in Chennai, the stock exchange faced instability in links from both service providers and hence could not restore trading from DR, it further added.
Following this, SEBI had cut the stipulated time for a MII to declare a disaster to 30 minutes from two hours and the time specified to restore operations from the disaster declaration was cut to 45 minutes from two hours.
To make the system foolproof, SEBI has said on failure to declare disaster within stipulated timelines, the MII will attract a financial disincentive of 10 per cent of average stand alone net profit for the previous two financial years or ₹2 crore, whichever is higher. Also, the managing director and chief technology officer will have to pay 10 per cent of their annual pay for the financial year when the disaster occurred.
Under the new framework, MIIs will have to pay ₹1 lakh per day in case of a delay in submission or incomplete submission of their root cause analysis (RCA). Failure to address the technical glitch in a timely manner will attract ₹2 lakh per day for the first 15 working days, ₹3 lakh for subsequent 15 working days, and ₹25 lakh additional beyond that.
SEBI’s initiatives are welcome. Now, exchanges and other intermediaries will have to proactively monitor their systems and conduct periodic audits in a more serious manner. These institutions also need to invest in infrastructure and systems to keep up with the dynamic scaling up of order sizes and volumes in the Indian market. Exchanges also need to make interoperability more vibrant.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
The adman’s day dawns with verses on topical concerns. They are my sunrise, he says, after completing six ...
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...