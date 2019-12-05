Stocks

Company news: Pennar Industries

| Updated on December 05, 2019 Published on December 05, 2019

Pennar Industries on Thursday announced that it has bagged orders worth ₹302 crore across its business verticals during the month of November. The Railways division received orders from customers such as Integrated Coach Factory, MCF, TI, Universal Engineering and Texmaco. The order book position for the Railways division stands at ₹270 crore, pre-engineered buildings division at ₹358 crore and water treatment division at ₹92 crore, as on December 4, the statement added. Shares of Pennar closed flat at ₹29.60 on the BSE.

Published on December 05, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
BSE StAR Mutual Fund starts common empanelment for MF distributors