Company news: Pennar Industries

Pennar Industries on Thursday announced that it has bagged orders worth ₹302 crore across its business verticals during the month of November. The Railways division received orders from customers such as Integrated Coach Factory, MCF, TI, Universal Engineering and Texmaco. The order book position for the Railways division stands at ₹270 crore, pre-engineered buildings division at ₹358 crore and water treatment division at ₹92 crore, as on December 4, the statement added. Shares of Pennar closed flat at ₹29.60 on the BSE.