Persistent Systems Ltd’s shares were up by 2.58 per cent after the company announced its premium tier services partner status within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

By leveraging AWS’s scalable and cost-effective cloud services, coupled with Persistent’s industry-leading cloud practice, the company is poised to deliver value through its suite of technology services to mid-market and enterprise clients. Recently, Persistent was acknowledged as a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services.

Persistent has made investments in fortifying its association with AWS, including go-to-market initiatives and comprehensive training of its workforce in AWS capabilities. The company boasts 900 plus specialty and practitioner certifications, alongside achieving five AWS Competency designations and two AWS Service Delivery designations. Furthermore, Persistent recently joined the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program, which recognises partners for implementing AWS best practices, assessing workload states, and making necessary improvements.

