Persistent Systems, a digital engineering firm, unveiled SASVA 2.0 today, an enhanced version of its AI-powered software development platform. The platform combines generative and deterministic AI capabilities to streamline the entire software development lifecycle, from initial concept to post-deployment operations.

The shares of Persistent Systems Limited were trading at ₹5,505.20 down by ₹30.80 or 0.56 per cent on the NSE today at 1 pm.

The new platform offers features including project assessment tools, AI-assisted coding, and automated bug fixing. It aims to help product managers create data-driven roadmaps and enable development teams to distribute work efficiently between human developers and AI systems.

SASVA 2.0 expands upon the original version launched earlier this year, adding comprehensive project assessment capabilities that analyse technology, security, and technical debt while providing cost forecasting. The platform also includes real-time support features and a dynamic knowledge base for customer service teams.

Sandeep Kalra, CEO of Persistent Systems, emphasised the platform’s focus on efficiency and data-driven decision-making in software development. IDC Research Vice President Mukesh Dialani noted that generative AI will be crucial for improving software engineering services, suggesting platforms like SASVA could deliver tangible results.