PE/VC investments rise 64% to $8.3 b in Jan-March 2021 over year-ago period

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) investments rose 64 per cent to $8.3 billion across 266 deals during the first quarter of calendar year (January-March), on the back of 22 large deals worth $4.8 billion. For the comparable quarter a year-ago, PE/VC investments stood at $5.1 billion.
On a sequential basis, however, investments fell by 55 per cent. In terms of number of deals, the reporting quarter recorded a 19 per cent rise compared to the same quarter a year-ago, and a 10 per cent rise compared to the sequential fourth quarter, according to a report by the Indian Private Equity & Venture Capital Association and EY (IVCA-EY).
The number of PE/VC deals stood at 266 in the January-March period this year versus 223 deals in the same quarter a year ago, and 241 deals in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Large deals in the first quarter were significantly lower than the previous quarter that had recorded 30 deals aggregating to $16 billion. The largest deals in the Q1 of calendar year 2021 include the $460 million investment in BYJU’s, followed by the $400 million investment in Dream11 by a group of PE/VC investors.
Vivek Soni, Partner and National Leader Private Equity Services, EY said: “The first quarter of 2021 has seen a sequential month-on-month increase in PE/VC investment activity, from $1.6 billion in January to $4.6 billion in March 2021. On a y-o-y basis, investments grew by 64 per cent in Q12021 due to the low base effect as investments in Q12020 were severely curtailed by the growing uncertainty around the spread of Covid-19.”
“The pandemic resilient sectors like pharma, healthcare, edtech, online media, SaaS etc. continue to see good traction in both value and volume of PE/VC deals,” he added.
PE/VC exits have picked up momentum in 2021 with exits worth $4.2 billion getting recorded in the quarter, which is 70 per cent of the total value seen last year.
E-commerce has emerged as a new IPO-intense sector wherein six companies — including Zomato, Nykaa and Grofers — have filed their draft red herring prospectus.
The reporting quarter saw $1.7 billion in fund-raises, 20 per cent higher compared to last year ($1.4 billion) and 56 per cent lower compared to the previous quarter sequentially ($3.9 billion).
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Expect the unexpected when musicians of different traditions come together for a duet
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...