Pfizer to pay ₹35

The board of Pfizer has recommended a normal dividend of ₹30 a share of ₹10 each (300 per cent) and a special dividend of ₹5 per share (50 per cent), aggregating to total dividend of ₹35 a share for the year ended March 31, 2021.

The said dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, will be paid on or before September 15, 2021. Shares of Pfizer closed 0.28 per cent higher at ₹5,266.15 on the BSE.