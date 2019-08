The board of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care will meet on Wednesday to consider financial results for the financial year ended June 30, 2019, and to recommend dividend, if any. The personal care products major had reported an 8 per cent increase in net profit at ₹90 crore for the third quarter ended March 31, and 23 per cent rise in sales at ₹699 crore. Shareholders will closely follow the numbers, as most FMCGs had reported weak numbers.