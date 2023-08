PH Capital Ltd reported a 32 per cent decrease in profit for the quarter that ended June 30, 2023, at ₹3.42 crore compared to ₹5.06 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s revenues were up by 182 per cent to ₹43.72 crore compared to ₹15.49 crore last year. Sequentially, the company’s profits were higher by 192 per cent compared to Rs ₹1.17 crore in the previous quarter.

The shares were up by 20 per cent to ₹80.83 at 2.40 pm on BSE.