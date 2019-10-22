Pharma shares trade higher; Piramal Enterprises rises over 9%

The pharmaceutical shares were trading higher in the late afternoon trade on Tuesday.

Shares of Piramal Enterprises (up 9.32 per cent), Dr Reddy's (up 2.80 per cent), Cadila Healthcare (up 2.39 per cent) and Cipla (up 2.06 per cent) were trading higher.

Divis Labs (up 1.59 per cent), Sun Pharma (up 1.10 per cent), Lupin (up 1.05 per cent) and Glenmark (up 0.85 per cent) too were trading in a positive territory.

The Nifty Pharma index was trading 2.19 per cent at 7,775.05, up 2.19 per cent at 2.05 p.m.