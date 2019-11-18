Stocks

Pharma stocks advance; Glenmark surges over 15%

BL Internet Desk | Updated on November 18, 2019 Published on November 18, 2019

The pharmaceutical stocks were trending higher in Monday's noon session with the Nifty Pharma index up 1.35 per cent.

The shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 15.12 per cent), Aurobindo Pharma (up 3.52 per cent), Sun Pharma (up 2.73 per cent) and Cadila Healthcare (up 2.71 per cent) were the top performers in the index.

Biocon (up 1.01 per cent), Lupin (up 1 per cent), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 0.40 per cent) and Cipla (0.13 per cent) too were trading higher.

