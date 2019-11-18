Pharma stocks advance; Glenmark surges over 15%

The pharmaceutical stocks were trending higher in Monday's noon session with the Nifty Pharma index up 1.35 per cent.

The shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 15.12 per cent), Aurobindo Pharma (up 3.52 per cent), Sun Pharma (up 2.73 per cent) and Cadila Healthcare (up 2.71 per cent) were the top performers in the index.

Biocon (up 1.01 per cent), Lupin (up 1 per cent), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 0.40 per cent) and Cipla (0.13 per cent) too were trading higher.