Philippine bank picks Intellect Design tool

| Updated on November 21, 2019 Published on November 21, 2019

 

Intellect Design Arena on Wednesday said Philippines Business Bank has chosen to deploy its Digital Core solution, IDC 19.1. The company is geared to implement IDC 19.1, aimed at accelerating the bank's digital transformation initiatives to drive its vision of building a broad economic base for SMEs and making banking services accessible to them. However, Intellect Design did not disclose the order size. Shareholders will monitor other details and execution of the project.

