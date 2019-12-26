Piramal Enterprises to turn ex-rights on December 30

Shares of Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL) will turn ex-rights on Monday. The company plans to raise ₹3,650 crore through the issue at ₹1,300 a share. Shareholders whose names appear on its book as on December 31, will receive 11 shares for every 83 held. That means, to become eligible to participate in the rights issue, investors need to buy PEL shares by Friday. The promoters will participate in, and are committed to, the success of the rights issue, the company had earlier said.