PNB Share Price Today Live Updates for July 29, 2024: PNB shares surged 6.22% in early trade on Monday. Punjab National Bank on Saturday reported a 207% increase in consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 30 at ₹3,716 crore.
PNB Share Price Today Live Updates for July 29, 2024: PNB shares surged 6.22% in early trade on Monday. Punjab National Bank on Saturday reported a 207% increase in consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 30 at ₹3,716 crore.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.