PNB Share Price Today Live Updates for July 29, 2024: PNB shares surged 6.22% in early trade on Monday. Punjab National Bank on Saturday reported a 207% increase in consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 30 at ₹3,716 crore.

  • July 29, 2024 10:18

    PNB shares were up 5.75% to trade at ₹126.85 after Q1 results.

  • July 29, 2024 10:09

    Top gainers of Nifty PSU Bank stocks:

    PNB (6.24%)

    IOB (4.32%)

    PSB (3.97%)

    Bank of India (3.96%)

    Bank of Baroda (3.18%)

  • July 29, 2024 10:06

    Sensex, Nifty open higher in early trade

  • July 29, 2024 10:05

    PNB Q1 consolidated net up 207% at ₹3,716 crore driven by lower NPAs

    Aided by strong operational performance and lower NPA provisioning, Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Saturday reported a 207 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 30 at ₹3,716 crore (₹1,211 crore).

    The latest bottomline performance of country’s second largest public sector bank is also higher than the consolidated net profit of ₹3,101 crore recorded in March quarter. 

  • July 29, 2024 10:04

    Punjab National Bank stock in focus

    Shares of PNB traded at ₹127.40, higher by 6.21% as at 9.49 am. 

