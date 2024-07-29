July 29, 2024 10:05

Aided by strong operational performance and lower NPA provisioning, Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Saturday reported a 207 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 30 at ₹3,716 crore (₹1,211 crore).

The latest bottomline performance of country’s second largest public sector bank is also higher than the consolidated net profit of ₹3,101 crore recorded in March quarter.

Read more