PNB Share Price Updates for July 29, 2024: PNB shares surged 6.22% in early trade on Monday. Punjab National Bank on Saturday reported a 207% increase in consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 30 at ₹3,716 crore.
ALL UPDATES
- July 29, 2024 15:04
PNB shares trade at ₹126.95 on the BSE, higher by 5.88% as at 3.03 pm.
- July 29, 2024 14:58
Shares of Punjab National Bank stock traded at ₹126.92 on the NSE, up 5.18% as at 2.56 pm.
- July 29, 2024 14:26
PNB shares traded at ₹126.75 on the NSE, up 5.67% as at 2.24 pm.
- July 29, 2024 13:30
PNB share price update
PNB stock rises 6.84% on the NSE to trade at ₹128.16 as at 1.27 pm.
- July 29, 2024 13:03
PNB shares traded at ₹128.15 on the NSE as at 1.01 pm, higher by 6.84%.
- July 29, 2024 12:44
PNB shares surged 6.95% on the NSE, trading at ₹128.29 as at 12.42 pm.
- July 29, 2024 12:00
PNB shares rose close to 7%
PNB shares were up 6.89% on the NSE, trading at ₹128.22 as at 11.58 am.
- July 29, 2024 10:18
PNB shares were up 5.75% to trade at ₹126.85 after Q1 results.
- July 29, 2024 10:09
Top gainers of Nifty PSU Bank stocks:
PNB (6.24%)
IOB (4.32%)
PSB (3.97%)
Bank of India (3.96%)
Bank of Baroda (3.18%)
- July 29, 2024 10:06
Sensex, Nifty open higher in early trade
Follow bl’s stock market live updates here
- July 29, 2024 10:05
PNB Q1 consolidated net up 207% at ₹3,716 crore driven by lower NPAs
Aided by strong operational performance and lower NPA provisioning, Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Saturday reported a 207 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 30 at ₹3,716 crore (₹1,211 crore).
The latest bottomline performance of country’s second largest public sector bank is also higher than the consolidated net profit of ₹3,101 crore recorded in March quarter.
- July 29, 2024 10:04
Punjab National Bank stock in focus
Shares of PNB traded at ₹127.40, higher by 6.21% as at 9.49 am.
Comments
