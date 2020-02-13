PNC Infratech may build on new order win

PNC Infratech has been declared the L1 (lowest) bidder for four-laning the Aligarh-Kanpur section of National Highway 91 in Uttar Pradesh. The company has received the order under Bharatmala Pariyojna and would execute it on hybrid annuity mode for a project cost of ₹2,052 crore. The project has to be completed in 30 months and operated for 15 years post construction. This is the ninth hybrid annuity highway project secured by PNC Infratech.