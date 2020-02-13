Stocks

PNC Infratech may build on new order win

| Updated on February 12, 2020 Published on February 13, 2020

 

PNC Infratech has been declared the L1 (lowest) bidder for four-laning the Aligarh-Kanpur section of National Highway 91 in Uttar Pradesh. The company has received the order under Bharatmala Pariyojna and would execute it on hybrid annuity mode for a project cost of ₹2,052 crore. The project has to be completed in 30 months and operated for 15 years post construction. This is the ninth hybrid annuity highway project secured by PNC Infratech.

PNC Infratech Ltd
