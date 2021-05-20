Stocks

Portfolio-based tool from Globalise

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 20, 2021

Globalise on Thursday launched Globes that offer ready-made portfolios, enabling Indian investors build a diversified exposure to select securities across sectors, geographies and asset classes, the international trading platform provider said in a release. With a range of Globes on offer, customers can choose the portfolio that best suits their investment philosophy and risk profile. Customers will be presented a list of Globes classified by objectives (thematic or goal-based). Each portfolio is built using proprietary algorithms, and the securities in each Globe is monitored and dynamically rebalanced to optimise risk and return on an ongoing basis.

Published on May 20, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.