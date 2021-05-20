Portfolio-based tool from Globalise

Globalise on Thursday launched Globes that offer ready-made portfolios, enabling Indian investors build a diversified exposure to select securities across sectors, geographies and asset classes, the international trading platform provider said in a release. With a range of Globes on offer, customers can choose the portfolio that best suits their investment philosophy and risk profile. Customers will be presented a list of Globes classified by objectives (thematic or goal-based). Each portfolio is built using proprietary algorithms, and the securities in each Globe is monitored and dynamically rebalanced to optimise risk and return on an ongoing basis.