Markets likely to open flat with positive bias

The Indian stock market is expected to open flat with a positive bias, as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap up of about 20 points for Nifty.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index and Nasdaq closed slightly higher on Wednesday while Dow finished flat. Most Asian markets are ruling positive on Thursday.

As many part of the country celebrate Pongal and Sankranti festivals, trading volume is expected to remain low.

Stocks to watch

Datamatics Global Services has announced the successful Implementation of its Digital Workplace Solution for UTI Mutual Fund, one of India’s biggest Mutual Fund companies.

Entertainment Network on Wednesday said that it has entered into a Brand and Content Licensing arrangement with a Dubai based radio broadcaster – Dolphin Recording Studio LLC (‘DRS’) to use the company’s trademarks and content.

IndusInd Bank has received SEBI’s approval for further extension of warrant subscription worth ₹2,021.45 crore till February 18, 2021, to its promoters.

The PSU major, NHPC, has signed a definitive agreement for the implementation of approved resolution plan for takeover of 120 MW Rangit-IV.

SAIL: The stock may come under pressure, as the Government will offload up to 10 per cent stake of the company through OFS, whose floor price has been fixed at ₹64 per share.

Hindustan Aeronautics: In the biggest indigenous defence deal, the Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday approved the manufacture of 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force (IAF) at a cost of around ₹47,000 crore.