Positive opening seen for Indian markets

Indian markets are expected to open positively, thanks to global market sentiment. Domestic markets are expected to remain volatile despite a sharp recovery on Tuesday, said analysts.

SGX Nifty at 17,390 indicates Nifty will open with 25-30 points higher, as Nifty futures on Tuesday closed at 17,360. However, Asian stocks are up generously, thanks to strong closing of US equities overnight. Stocks across Asia-Pacific region are up between 1.2 per cent and 1.6 per cent in early deal on Wednesday. Led by tech-heavy Nasdaq, the US stocks ended sharply higher..

Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said, “Markets have been witnessing a roller-coaster ride and we expect the same to continue in the near future. In absence of any major domestic event, updates related to Russia-Ukraine tension and its impact on global markets will be on the radar. We suggest limiting leveraged positions and waiting for the markets to stabilise.”

Nasscom’s projection

India's economic activity is relatively in better shape. As per Nasscom’s yearly strategic report for FY22, the IT industry is set to become $227 billion industry in FY22, registering a 15.5 per cent growth which is the highest over a decade.

The industry revenue grew 2.3 per cent to $194 billion in FY21. IT industry should grow 11-14 per cent to $350 billion by fiscal 2026. The exports including hardware should hit $178 billion in FY22 and domestic e-commerce industry is set to expand to $79 billion in FY22.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "Bulls have witnessed a meaningful comeback as Nifty recovered from the recent weakness after finding support at 200DMA. The sentiment looks a bit strong after the formation of large green candle on the daily chart. On the higher end resistance seen at 17,500 where the 50EMA lies. On the lower end, 17,100 is likely to act as near term support."