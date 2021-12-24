Post acquisition of L&T Mutual Fund, HSBC AMC will become 12th largest

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The acquisition of L&T Mutual Fund will catapult HSBC Asset Management Company to the 12th position from the 21st, with combined assets of over ₹92,400 crore as of November-end.
Ravi Menon, CEO, HSBC Global Asset Management Company (India), told BusinessLine the entire deal requires several regulatory approvals, which will take a few months and the integration process of the acquired asset will start with rationalisation of schemes.
L&T Mutual Fund has about 29 open-ended schemes of which 17 are common with HSBC AMC and hence these funds will have to be merged, he said, adding that other schemes which are unique on both sides will continue.
“We will ensure that the rationalisation of schemes will be done with the least disruption to investors of the fund houses,” he added.
HSBC AMC has presence largely in major metros but the acquisition will deepen the penetration with L&T Mutual Fund having offices in 35 different cities, which will help support investors and over 50,000 distribution partners.
Going forward, he said, the natural extension of the deal is to leverage on L&T Mutual Fund’s presence and widen the reach beyond top 30 cities.
Investments in equity mutual fund schemes will continue to remain robust despite the market volatility and in fact the strong inflows from retail investors through mutual funds has acted as a counter force holding the markets when foreign investors booked profit, said Menon.
Investment through systematic investment plan has hit a new high and is a reflection of investors gaining confidence in investment through mutual funds, he added. The fixed income space is somewhat muted because of low interest rate scenario, but going forward it will gain prominence with rates getting rationalised.
Investors have had a very positive experience over the last two years and those who had stayed invested despite experiencing most volatile times have been rewarded handsomely, he said.
There is also an increasing recognition in the last few years that the volatility is reflective of the high returns and going forward returns may perhaps be more muted. As long as that realisation is there, there will be less a reason for any disappointment, said Menon.
“We have seen a large number of retail investing directly into the stock markets, but with passage of time, there is a realisation that this activity takes a fair bit of time and it becomes very difficult in a volatile market. These investors now consider that they are better off investing through mutual funds,” he said.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...