Powell effect: Sensex, Nifty at lifetime highs, rally to continue

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Amid the perception that stock market valuations were near their peaks, India’s equity index Sensex and Nifty touched a new lifetime high on Monday, thanks to the dovish stance taken by the US Federal Reserve chief in his annual Jackson Hole economic speech. The Sensex rose 765.04 points or 1.36 per cent to close at a record high of 56,889. The Nifty index rose 225 points or 1.35 per cent to close at 16,931. The rupee also appreciated about 40 paise to close at 73.2925 a dollar against the previous close of 73.6950.
The Fed Chair Jerome H Powell on Friday said that he would not rush to hike key interest rates and continue the bond buying programme at the usual pace. “The timing and pace of the coming reduction in asset purchases will not be intended to carry a direct signal on the timing of interest rate lift-off, for which we have articulated a different and substantially more stringent test,” Powell had said.
Rohit Srivastava, chief strategist, Indiacharts, said the Fed comments have created a weak dollar and reflation in the system. “It is positive for rising commodity prices and stock prices. Markets are likely to remain positive and rising for the next one year at least. When people go short on dollars and sell them, they are usually buying assets, which are equities and other commodities,” he said.
A heavy build-up of positions in the derivatives segment for August expiry was preventing the indices from hitting the new peak for the past few weeks and markets regained their momentum post that expiry, analysts told Business Line.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, “Following a strong gap-up opening, equity benchmark indices maintained the trend throughout the day in line with the strength in global markets. Global markets strengthened as the anxiety over the Jackson Hole symposium subsided following the dovish tone of the Fed Chair. Jerome Powell stated to stick with the wait-and-see approach giving reassurance that the easy money policy will continue this year with a smaller rate of tapering.”
The rupee opened about 23 paise stronger on Monday. Last Friday, rupee had risen about 53 paise to the dollar. Anindya Banerjee, Deputy Vice-President, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives, Kotak Securities, forecast that, over the near term, rupee-dollar can trade with a downward bias within a 73- 73.60 levels on spot.
The dollar is the reserve currency for the world as 90 per cent trading takes place in it. So, when it falls, it simply means that investors are buying assets and hence pushing up its price. In India, the trend has been that IT stocks rise when the dollar rises since their business largely comes from the US and other markets. But when the greenback falls, the share price of commodity-linked businesses rises.
Metals stocks saw a sharp rally in India in the past few months. On Monday, the gains in the market were led by benchmark stocks including Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Titan Company, Maruti Suzuki India and Bajaj Finance. Small and mid-cap indexes that were on a downward spiral for the past few weeks too saw a boost on Monday. BSE Mid-cap index and Small-cap index gained by 1.72 per cent and 1.55 per cent respectively. Broader indices also rallied, outperforming the benchmarks.
Nifty Midcap 50 was up 1.95 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 50 rose 1.39 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 1.72 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 1.55 per cent.
The volatility index fell 0.65 per cent to 13.32.
Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities said, “Strong buying in midc-ap and small-cap stocks continued today as recent correction made risk-reward propositions favourable for investors.”
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
It’s the birth anniversary of poet, playwright and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, one of the most ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...