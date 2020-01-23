Power Mech Projects bags work orders worth ₹351 crore

Power Mech Projects has received letter of award/work orders worth ₹351 crore. These are: civil and architectural works of all buildings, structures and associated works for 2x660 MW Maitree Rampal Project, Bangladesh, to be completed in 20 months for a total contract price of ₹211 crore awarded by BHEL; and operation and maintenance services for 2x660 MW Jaypee Nigrie Super Thermal Power Plant at Nigrie (MP) for five years for a total contract price of ₹140 crore awarded by Jayprakash Power Ventures.

Shares of Power Mech Projects closed 1.05 per cent higher at ₹725.50 on the BSE.