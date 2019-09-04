Praj Industries likely to gain on new technology

Praj Industries on Tuesday announced the commercialisation of its ‘enfinity’ technology in the US that is a proprietary of the company.

It will be deployed to produce ethanol and other co-products using sugarcane bagasse in the US - first bagasse-based bio-refinery, which is being jointly promoted by Florida-based Omega Energy, a developer of renewable energy projects, while Louisiana-based Lasuca Sugar, a cane sugar producer, will supply bagasse feedstock.