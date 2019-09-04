Stocks

What to watch

Praj Industries likely to gain on new technology

| Updated on September 04, 2019 Published on September 04, 2019

 

Praj Industries on Tuesday announced the commercialisation of its ‘enfinity’ technology in the US that is a proprietary of the company.

It will be deployed to produce ethanol and other co-products using sugarcane bagasse in the US - first bagasse-based bio-refinery, which is being jointly promoted by Florida-based Omega Energy, a developer of renewable energy projects, while Louisiana-based Lasuca Sugar, a cane sugar producer, will supply bagasse feedstock.

Published on September 04, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Broker's call: Colgate-Palmolive (Reduce)