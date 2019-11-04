Company news: Prakash Pipes

The flexible packaging division of Prakash Pipes has doubled its capacity by commissioning one more printing machine. The enhanced capacity of flexible laminates now stands at 8,400 tonnes per annum. Further, the blown film manufacturing capacity has also been enhanced from 1,300 tpa to 4,100 tpa following commissioning of the new 3-layer IBC blown film plant. The expansion is funded entirely through internal accruals and will significantly boost the revenue and profitability of the company, it said in a statement to the exchanges. Shares of Prakash Pipes jumped 5 per cent at ₹82.05 on the BSE.